Abstract

Assessment measures that quantify decision-making abilities in children and adolescents are limited. In the current study, a novel computerized Decision-Making Task (DMT), which identifies the process that is involved in decision-making, was developed based on an existing information-boards paradigm. The overall aim was to validate the DMT in a paediatric TBI population. This prospective study investigated the performance on the DMT for children post-TBI (n = 49; 7-15 years) compared to typically developing controls (n = 22; 7-15 years), and investigated the psychometric properties of the DMT by examining internal consistency-related reliability, convergent validity (measures of decision-making, working memory, functional outcomes, and behaviour), and divergent validity (vocabulary). Significant differences were detected for performance on the DMT between children post-TBI and the control group. Psychometric properties of the DMT were acceptable, with variable findings for convergent validity (working memory, functional outcomes, and behaviour). This is the first study to develop and investigate a novel computerised task to assess decision-making skills in a paediatric TBI population.



RESULTS cautiously suggest that the DMT is a valid and a reliable measure of decision-making in our clinical sample.

