Abstract

Higher intent suicide attempts carry elevated risk of future suicidal behavior. Abnormal functioning of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis is both linked to nonfatal suicidal behavior and suicide deaths in major depressive disorder. Few studies, however, have identified biological markers of a high-intent suicidal subgroup. We examined HPA axis output and reactivity to the Trier Social Stress Test (TSST) via salivary cortisol in depressed individuals (N=68) with a suicide attempt (SA) history. A median split of higher and lower suicidal intent scores was used to define groups. Individuals with high intent SA had attenuated total cortisol output (AUC(g)), F(1,60)=10.04, SE=5.095, p=.003, and lower HPA-axis stress responsivity to the TSST (AUC(i)), F(1,60)=4.50, SE=4.604, p=.039, compared with the low intent SA group. The high intent group also reported more pronounced negative affect than the low intent group (F[1,61]=6.413, SE=10.55, p=.014) both at baseline (mean(diff)=22.32, p=.038) and in response to the stressor task (mean(diff)=37.62, p=.003). Vulnerability to suicidal behavior in high-intent individuals may be related to the combined profile of impaired physiological responses to stress and greater negative affectivity. This clinical and biologic subgroup may benefit from targeted suicide prevention interventions.

