Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the feasibility, acceptability, and clinical outcome measures of BETTER (Brain Injury Education, Training, and Therapy to Enhance Recovery), a culturally tailored traumatic brain injury (TBI) transitional care intervention, among diverse younger adult patients with TBI (age 18-64) and their caregivers. Trained clinical interventionists addressed patient/family needs; established goals; coordinated post-hospital care and resources; and provided patient/family training on self- and family-management coping skills. Fifteen dyads enrolled (N = 31, 15 patients, 16 caregivers). All completed baseline data; 74.2% (n = 23; 10 patients, 13 caregivers) completed 8-week data; 83.8% (n = 26; 13 each) completed 16-week data. Approximately 38% (n = 12, 3 patients, 9 caregivers) completed acceptability data, showing positive experiences (mean = 9.25, range 0-10; SD = 2.01). Overall and mental quality of life (QOL) scores did not differ over time but physical QOL scores did improve over time (baseline: 30.3, 8 weeks: 46.5, 16 weeks: 61.6; p = 0.0056), which was considered to be a suitable outcome measure for a future trial. BETTER is a promising intervention with implications to improve TBI care standards. Research is needed to determine efficacy in a randomized trial.

