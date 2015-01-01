Abstract

BACKGROUND



Traumatic amputation of the penis is a rare surgical emergency, usually caused by self-mutilation, accidents, circumcision, assault and animal attacks. This study aimed to summarize our treatment experience involving penile reconstruction in a rare case of a self-strangulation induced chronical penile partial amputation.



CASE SUMMARY



A 22-year-old man presented with self-strangulation induced chronical penile partial amputation for 3 mo where the penile proximal part was 1 cm far from the pubis. Reconstruction methods included end-to-end anastomosis of the urethral mucosa, proximal anastomosis of the corpus cavernosum and tunica albuginea of the penis, anastomosis of the deep dorsal vein, dorsal artery, and superficial dorsal vein. Patient urinated smoothly after the catheter was removed on day 21. 3 mo after the surgery, the patient's penile preliminary cosmetic appearance was satisfactory, with occasional morning erections. Distal penile sensation was preserved, yet erection hardness of the distal penis was not satisfactory.



CONCLUSION



Complete preoperative assessment and prompt surgical intervention decreases loss of residual penile functions.



Key Words: Amputation, Reconstruction, Body dysmorphic disorders, Psychological treatment, Case report

Language: en