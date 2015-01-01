Abstract

Crack detection is an important component of dam safety monitoring. Detection methods based on deep convolutional neural networks (DCNNs) are widely used for their high efficiency and safety. Most existing DCNNs with high accuracy are too complex for users to deploy for real-time detection. However, compressing models face the dilemma of sacrificing detection accuracy. To solve this dilemma, an improved residual neural network (ResNet)-based algorithm for concrete dam crack detection using dynamic knowledge distillation is proposed in this paper in order to obtain higher accuracy for small models. To see how well distillation works, preliminary experiments were carried out on mini-ImageNet. ResNet18 was trained by adding additional tasks to match soft targets generated by ResNet50 under dynamic high temperatures. Furthermore, these pre-trained teacher and student models were transferred to experiments on concrete crack detection. The results showed that the accuracy of the improved algorithm was up to 99.85%, an increase of 4.92%.

