Abstract

The crucial gap is an important aspect of traffic characteristics that is used to assess the delay and capacity of individual car movements at priority junctions. Because traffic operations at priority junctions are complicated, many methods have been studied to find a more accurate critical gap. This research examines the standards established for these procedures throughout the previous seven decades, from Raff's method in 1950 to the current day. These methods can be used anywhere in the world to determine the value of the critical gap for a mix of traffic, such as cars, vans, trucks, and motorcycles. The accuracy of these methods is assessed using factual data at two priority intersections, namely three-legged junctions (two-way stop-controlled (TWSC) with multilanes on main and minor streets). A total of 120 h of video camera recording was completed over the course of 5 working days in a week. This research identified Troutbeck's, Wu's, and Raff's techniques as the most popular, offering consistent and robust critical gap values for both sides of the minor road at priority junctions.

Language: en