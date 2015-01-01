SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Karimi E, Haghighi F, Sheykhfard A, Azmoodeh M, Shaaban K. Future Transp. 2023; 3(1): 286-295.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/futuretransp3010017

Crash hotspot identification (HSID) is an essential component of traffic management authorities' efforts to improve safety and allocate limited resources. This paper presents a method for identifying hotspots using self-organizing maps (SOM). The SOM method was used to identify high-risk areas based on five commonly used HSID methods: crash frequency, equivalent property damage only, crash rate, empirical Bayes, and the societal risk-based method. Crashes on a major road in Iran were examined using the proposed method. Based on these criteria, high-risk locations were grouped into six clusters, which provided appropriate criteria for each location depending on the importance of the cluster. The findings show that the identification of crash hotspots tends to focus on areas with more crashes and deaths, demonstrating that the research methodology was appropriate.


crashes; hotspot identification; self-organizing mapping

