Abstract

This research is an attempt to explore the nature and characteristics of urban travel behavior in the metropolitan area of the Iranian capital, Tehran. To this end, using the perspectives of 822 participants via a questionnaire survey, we assessed six major Travel Behavior Components (TBCs)--namely, travel mode, travel time, travel destination, travel frequency, travel choice, and travel purpose--from the lens of five different sociodemographic characteristics--that is, gender, age, family structure, and educational and occupational groups. Using SPSS-26, MAXQDA, and Structural Equation Model (SEM) via AMOS software, we analyzed priorities and preferences related to TBCs across different social groups and explored the impact of preferences of different social groups on TBCs in the Tehran metropolitan area. The results indicate that firstly, the tendency to travel by private transport has the highest share among all groups compared with other modes of travel. Secondly, we identified four major challenges affecting urban travel behavior in Tehran: lacking diverse options for urban traveling, old vehicles and infrastructure, traffic congestion, and unequal access to travel facilities in the city. Finally, we found that sociodemographic characteristics have a relatively strong and significant impact on TBCs. The study highlights the role of sociodemographic characteristics in travel behavior transformations and gives more insights into the travel behavior preferences of urban residents. Such insights would be effective for city policymakers and planners to enhance the quality of urban transportation.

Language: en