Abstract

Nowadays, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has a wide application in transportation. For instance, by leveraging it, we are able to perform accurate and real-time vehicle speed detection in an IoT-based smart city. Although numerous vehicle speed estimation methods exist, most of them lack real-time detection in different situations and scenarios. To fill the gap, this paper introduces a novel low-altitude vehicle speed detector system using UAVs for remote sensing applications of smart cities, forging to increase traffic safety and security. To this aim, (1) we have found the best possible Raspberry PI's field of view (FOV) camera in indoor and outdoor scenarios by changing its height and degree. Then, (2) Mobile Net-SSD deep learning model parameters have been embedded in the PI4B processor of a physical car at different speeds. Finally, we implemented it in a real environment at the JXUST university intersection by changing the height (0.7 to 3 m) and the camera angle on the UAV. Specifically, this paper proposed an intelligent speed control system without the presence of real police that has been implemented on the edge node with the configuration of a PI4B and an Intel Neural Computing 2, along with the PI camera, which is armed with a Mobile Net-SSD deep learning model for the smart detection of vehicles and their speeds. The main purpose of this article is to propose the use of drones as a tool to detect the speeds of vehicles, especially in areas where it is not easy to access or install a fixed camera, in the context of future smart city traffic management and control. The experimental results have proven the superior performance of the proposed low-altitude UAV system rather than current studies for detecting and estimating the vehicles' speeds in highly dynamic situations and different speeds. As the results showed, our solution is highly effective on crowded roads, such as junctions near schools, hospitals, and with unsteady vehicles from the speed level point of view.

