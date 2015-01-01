Abstract

The potential benefits and harms of legalising cannabis are hotly debated in many countries. However, these likely depend on the regulatory framework, such as whether restrictions are placed on product types and potency [1]. Comparing states that have taken different approaches to legalisation can help identify which strategies are effective for minimising cannabis-related harms in a legal market.



In their systematic review, Allaf et al. [2] found that legalisation or decriminalisation of cannabis was followed by a rise in acute cannabis poisoning in paediatric patients, where it appeared to be driven in part by increased use and availability of edibles. Strict regulation on the manufacturing, sale and advertisement of edibles may, therefore, lower the risk of accidental exposure in the paediatric population. This could include mandating plain, child-resistant packaging, prohibiting the sale of products that may appeal to children (e.g. gummies, animal-shaped products) or that mimic existing trademarked confectionary products or banning the sale of edibles altogether [3].



Edibles and concentrates also typically have higher Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) potency compared with flower products [4]. Consuming higher potency cannabis is linked with increased risk of adverse effects, further amplifying the risk of poisoning with accidental exposure [5]. In a recent article, Hall et al. [6] propose that cannabis potency can be regulated in legal markets by (i) banning high-THC products; (ii) capping THC content in cannabis products; or (iii) increasing cannabis taxes in proportion to THC content. Regulating products according to standard THC units (1 unit = 5 mg) should also be considered [7, 8]. However, greater restrictions on legal cannabis markets could also shift users into the illicit market if the latter can offer consumers greater product choice at lower prices, which would confer its own risks. Ultimately, research is still needed to establish how restrictions on potency, and the availability and prevalence of high-potency cannabis products (including flower, edibles, concentrates and extracts), affect poisoning rates.



Research on the effectiveness of product restrictions for minimising cannabis-related harm can benefit from the diverse regulatory approaches taken by different countries that have legalised cannabis. Only studies from the United States (US) and Canada, and one study from Thailand, were identified by the review by Allaf et al. [2]. However, many countries across Africa, Europe and South America, as well as the Australian Capital Territory, have decriminalised or legalised recreational or medicinal cannabis in the past decade. Myriad factors may influence the effect of legalisation or decriminalisation in any given country, such as the existing culture and typical practices around cannabis use and the degree to which public health factors are permitted to drive the regulatory framework...

