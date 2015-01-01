|
Khormali M, Payandemehr P, Zafarmandi S, Baigi V, Zafarghandi M, Sharif-Alhoseini M. Arch. Iran. Med. 2022; 25(8): 496-501.
(Copyright © 2022, Academy of Medical Sciences of I.R. Iran)
37543871
BACKGROUND: Trauma severity indices are commonly used to describe the severity of sustained injuries in a quantitative manner perceivable by healthcare providers in different settings. In this study, we aimed to assess the predictive utility of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) and the 2015 revision of the head Abbreviated Injury Scale (head AIS) as two of the most widely used severity indices for traumatic brain injury (TBI).
Adult; Aged; Humans; Female; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Retrospective Studies; Abbreviated Injury Scale; Glasgow Coma Scale; Traumatic brain injury; Iran/epidemiology; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/diagnosis/epidemiology; Outcome measures; Trauma severity indices