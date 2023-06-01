SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sukmak V, Sripola S, Sriphoungpherd L, Jundeekrayom S, Compapong K. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2023; 45: 124-130.

Suicide attempts have long-term negative consequences for families. This study reports a narrative inquiry using a social constructionist perspective to investigate how caregivers in rural northeast Thailand describe their experiences and management strategies following a family member's suicide attempt. From thematic analysis, three themes emerged: (1) distress and embarrassment, (2) managing to prevent re-attempts, and (3) letting go and moving on with my life. The implications discussed for mental health professionals include recognizing caregivers' experiences and developing more effective ways to manage the risk of future attempts.


