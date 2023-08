Abstract

The current study aimed to determine the relationships between attitudes toward dating violence, self-esteem, and gender roles. Men supported dating violence more than women, and the attitudes toward gender roles and self-esteem level were found to have a significant positive correlation with attitudes toward dating violence. For women, attitudes toward gender roles and levels of self-esteem predicted attitudes toward dating violence. The only significant variable in predicting attitudes toward dating violence in men was their attitude toward gender roles. The prevention activities should begin with identifying the risk factors.

