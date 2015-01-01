Abstract

BACKGROUND: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) affected global economic changes and mental health outcomes. However, sex differences are unclear regarding the relationship between economic status change and mental health outcomes during the pandemic. Therefore, we investigated whether change in economic status is associated with depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, based on sex.



METHODS: We used data from the COVID-19 National Mental Health Survey 2021 in South Korea. We used the Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) 7-item scale for measuring anxiety, the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 scale for measuring depression and self-reported questionnaires for investigating suicidal ideation and COVID-19-related suicidal ideation.



RESULTS: Among 2000 participants, those with a worse economic status change had a 2.7-fold higher risk of GAD (prevalence ratio [PR], 2.70; 95% confidence interval [CI], 2.07-3.51); 2.5-fold higher depression risk (PR, 2.55; 95%CI, 2.05-3.18); 2.1-fold higher risk of suicidal ideation (PR, 2.09; 95%CI, 1.72-2.53); and 4.0-fold higher risk of COVID-19-related suicidal ideation (PR, 4.03; 95%CI, 2.78-5.83). Women whose economic status worsened had a 3.5-fold higher risk of COVID-19-related suicidal ideation (PR, 3.49; 95%CI, 2.01-6.06).



CONCLUSION: Worse economic change is associated with negative mental health outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic; particularly, women experiencing financial hardships during the pandemic had a higher risk of COVID-19-related suicidal ideation.

