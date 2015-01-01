SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Priyadarshini S, Kumar P, Devi ES, Nayak BS. Kurume Med. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Kurume University, School of Medicine)

DOI

10.2739/kurumemedj.MS6912001

PMID

37544753

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Identifying the attitude of young adults towardschild abuse has a significant role in sensitizing them to theissue, which would bring about a positive change in our society at large. This study aims to assess young adults' attitudes towards child abuse and find the association between their attitudes and the selected socio-demographic variables.

METHODS: This cross-sectional survey was carried out in the community of Udupi district, Karnataka, among 200 young adults. They were assessed by a self-report attitude scale and a socio-economic status scale.

RESULTS: The majority of the respondents (98.0%) had a negative attitude towards child abuse. 59% believed that most of the abuse was perpetrated by people known to the children, and 72.5% strongly agreed that disciplining children can be achieved through dialogue. 44.5% of the respondents believed that society is not taking an active role in child protection.

CONCLUSION: Studying people's attitudes on a social issue creates awareness. This study provided insight into young adults' awareness of the importance of child protection, as expressed by their negative outlook towards child abuse.


Language: en

Keywords

child abuse; attitudes; young adults; cross-sectional survey; millennials

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print