Citation
Priyadarshini S, Kumar P, Devi ES, Nayak BS. Kurume Med. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37544753
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Identifying the attitude of young adults towardschild abuse has a significant role in sensitizing them to theissue, which would bring about a positive change in our society at large. This study aims to assess young adults' attitudes towards child abuse and find the association between their attitudes and the selected socio-demographic variables.
Language: en
Keywords
|
child abuse; attitudes; young adults; cross-sectional survey; millennials