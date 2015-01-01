|
Sweeting FR, Cole T. Policing (Bradford) 2023; 46(3): 461-476.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Police training is in a period of transition, requiring new recruits to already have, or work towards, a policing degree. However, recruitment procedures have not significantly changed in the past few decades. With psychometric testing commonplace in North America and Australasia to help ensure the right recruits are selected, this research seeks to understand if police trainers feel there is scope for a similar process in the United Kingdom (UK).
Police; Police recruitment; Police sexual misconduct; Psychometric testing