SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Qiu M, Liu J, Cong B, Cui Y. Batteries (Basel) 2023; 9(8): e411.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/batteries9080411

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The wide application of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) brings along with it various safety problems, such as fire and explosion accidents. Aiming at the thermal runaway (TR) and fire problems of LIBs, we reviewed the evolution of TR within LIB and the release of TR gases and their hazards, as well as the research progress in recent years in the area of fire separation of LIBs. To begin with, physical, electrical, and thermal abuse are the three main factors leading to TR and the thermal stability of aging batteries significantly deteriorates. Furthermore, the decomposition of the electrolyte and the reaction between the active materials generates CO, CO2, H2, HF, and a variety of hydrocarbons. These TR gases have serious toxic and explosive hazards. In addition, fire separation can effectively delay the occurrence and propagation of TR within LIB modules. As a good heat-absorbing material, phase-change materials are widely used in the thermal management system and have a great prospect of wide applications in the fire separation of LIBs. Finally, the research on the TR gases' hazards of aging LIB and safer and more effective fire separation are prospected.


Language: en

Keywords

explosion; Li-ion battery; phase-change material; thermal runaway; toxicity; vent gas

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print