Abstract

The study aimed to assess the effectiveness of Structured teaching program on knowledge regarding prevention of pediatric emergencies and its first aid management among mothers of under-five children. The researcher adopted a pre-experimental one group pretest post test design. A structured questionnaire was used for data collection. 50 mothers of under-five children were selected by purposive sampling technique. The results revealed that there was significant improvement in post-test knowledge scores of mothers. Thus, the study concluded that, the Structured teaching program was significantly effective in improving the knowledge regarding prevention of pediatric emergencies and its first aid management among mothers of under-five children.



… According to WHO, an estimation of 6,85,000 children under age of five had died through unintentional accidents largely from road accidents, drowning, burns, falls and poisoning. Children under five face the highest fall and drowning mortality rate …

Language: en