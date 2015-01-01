|
Li M, Li Z, Wang S, Zheng S. IEEE Trans. Intel. Transp. Syst. 2023; 24(6): 6491-6506.
(Copyright © 2023, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
A promising way to improve efficiency in highway on-ramp regions is to control connected and automated vehicles (CAVs) to pass the merging section sequentially. The primary objective of this paper is to incorporate the reinforcement learning (RL) technique into vehicle merging control to achieve global cooperation. A communication protocol among RL agents is integrated with the Soft Actor-Critic (CSAC) algorithm. The parallel SAC agents with a parameter-sharing structure cooperate to optimize the common reward function. It enables CAVs to know the actions of each other so that they proactively negotiate to adjust speeds. We designed a parsimonious state representation containing crucial merging information to speed up the RL training. The effects of the merging control strategy were investigated with the simulation model in scenarios with different CAV penetration rates and traffic flow compositions.
communication protocol; Entropy; Merging; Merging strategy; mixed heavy traffic; Prediction algorithms; Protocols; Roads; soft actor-critic; Training; Trajectory