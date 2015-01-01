Abstract

Traffic accidents are one of the important issues that affect the life of society and people and cause death, and the issue of traffic problems on the road linking Tikrit and Kirkuk is one of the important issues that most remote countries suffer from, and one of the most important problems that the region suffers from is what are the causes of traffic accidents on the road The link between Tikrit and Kirkuk, and that the most important reasons that the road suffers from is the increase in traffic density and the deviation of the road in most areas of the study area and excessive speed, and that the aim of the study is to solve the problems of traffic accidents and traffic jams on the road linking in the study area and the increase in economic activity between Tikrit-Kirkuk, which made The traditional movement is characterized by a high increase, the aim of the research is to identify the factors causing traffic accidents on the Tikrit-Kirkuk road, in which accidents are frequent, especially the Hamrin Hills area, and the most important method used in this research is the analytical approach, some means have been used, foremost of which is the graphic form and road images. The study area, and this was done through the quantitative data we collected in the Kirkuk and Tikrit traffic accident tables, which were corrected by reading and analyzing the numbers in a statistical form, and one of the most important results of the research is the flatness of the land in some areas of the study area, the height of some areas such as the Hamrin Hills, an increase in cornering and the driver's inexperience causing fatal accidents. Its functional role on the ground and the fastest in completing the second corridor of the road, as the study recommended the continuous maintenance of the road.

Language: en