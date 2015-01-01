Abstract

The freeway on-ramp merging section is often identified as a crash-prone spot due to the high frequency of traffic conflicts. Cars and trucks have different sizes and operation characteristics, but very few traffic conflict analysis studies considered different vehicle types at freeway merging sections. Thus, the main objective of this study is to analyze lane-changing conflicts between different vehicle types at freeway merging sections. Vehicle trajectories are extracted from the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) video data which are collected in Shanghai, China. Time-to-collision (TTC) is utilized as the surrogate safety measure (SSM) to analyze lane-changing conflicts.



RESULTS show that TTC values of car-car conflicts are the smallest, while truck-truck conflicts have the largest TTC values. Although traffic conflicts frequently occur at the on-ramp and additional rightmost lane, the spatial distribution of lane-changing conflicts is significantly different between different vehicle types. The findings of this study are useful for transportation management agencies to design proper strategies to improve traffic safety at freeway merging sections.