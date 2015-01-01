|
Lu Y, Cheng K, Zhang Y, Chen X, Zou Y. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group
The freeway on-ramp merging section is often identified as a crash-prone spot due to the high frequency of traffic conflicts. Cars and trucks have different sizes and operation characteristics, but very few traffic conflict analysis studies considered different vehicle types at freeway merging sections. Thus, the main objective of this study is to analyze lane-changing conflicts between different vehicle types at freeway merging sections. Vehicle trajectories are extracted from the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) video data which are collected in Shanghai, China. Time-to-collision (TTC) is utilized as the surrogate safety measure (SSM) to analyze lane-changing conflicts.
lane-changing conflict; merging section; time-to-collision; UAV