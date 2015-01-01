|
Citation
|
Musselwhite C. J. Transp. Health 2023; 30: e101621.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The growing community health movement is about applying global public and medical health expertise and resources to localised issues, utilising local community knowledge, expertise and understanding. The aim is to provide equity of care, particularly to communities who might be marginalised, through collaborative partnerships and initiatives, to ensure delivery is based on community need. At the heart of such an approach is co-production, especially co-designing public health and medical interventions with health professionals working alongside local expertise and knowledge, co-learning and building trust to make sure the delivery is appropriate, timely and accepted. This approach suggests interventions aimed at improving health resulting from transport for marginalised groups, especially groups who are unable to meet the demands of a hypermobile society, should be community focussed and co-developed. Taking a community-based lens to transport and mobility, suggests provision for community is tailored to that community and moves beyond provision at a macro-level and looks at local solutions.
Language: en