|
Citation
|
Ison J, Matthewson G. J. Transp. Health 2023; 30: e101591.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Primary prevention refers to addressing the root causes of violence against women. It is an increasing focus of policy and social change, and public transport is a recognized site where targeted primary prevention interventions could have high impact. However, to date, this locus has yet to be well explored. In addition, while there is a wealth of literature on feminist approaches to women's safety on and around public transport, the public transport sector itself has been slow to implement this research. This paper investigates the disconnect between primary prevention and public transport by conducting a narrative analysis of reviews of women's safety interventions on public transport and looks at how decision-makers in both primary prevention and public transport can work together to resolve this situation.
Language: en