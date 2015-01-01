Abstract

Primary prevention refers to addressing the root causes of violence against women. It is an increasing focus of policy and social change, and public transport is a recognized site where targeted primary prevention interventions could have high impact. However, to date, this locus has yet to be well explored. In addition, while there is a wealth of literature on feminist approaches to women's safety on and around public transport, the public transport sector itself has been slow to implement this research. This paper investigates the disconnect between primary prevention and public transport by conducting a narrative analysis of reviews of women's safety interventions on public transport and looks at how decision-makers in both primary prevention and public transport can work together to resolve this situation.

Methods

A narrative analysis of reviews of women's safety on public transport interventions.

Results

Reviews of interventions for women's safety on public transport highlight that the current focus is on preventing individual instances of violence or responding to violence that has occurred. There are few examples of primary prevention interventions.

Discussion

There is an apparent lack of focus on women's safety on public transport, particularly in the industry's emphasis on protecting infrastructure. The paper shows that feminist approaches to public transport could incorporate a whole-of-system response to women's safety. These approaches should be paired with addressing other intersecting forms of inequality. Primary prevention interventions would include locally targeted interventions, communications campaigns and legislative change.

Conclusions

By bringing together primary prevention research and feminist public transport research, public transport has strong potential to be a key site for the primary prevention of violence against women.

Language: en