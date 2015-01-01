Abstract

Introduction

Cycling is the fastest growing mode of transportation in Canada. However, there are minimal data on the demographics of who is cycling. To address this, researchers and cycling advocates launched Pedal Poll/Sondo Vélo 2021, a community campaign to conduct the first-ever national cycling count, collecting observed gender, age, and race of people cycling.

Methods

Over 1000 volunteers counted people cycling at 259 locations in 68 communities across 11 provinces and one territory. Using an app, or paper-based collection as needed, volunteers recorded cycling volumes and demographic information in 1101 count sessions between June 1-6, 2021.

Results

Based on 79,735 people counted, the highest cycling volumes were at count locations in Vancouver and Toronto (>400 cyclists/hour) and along bike paths and cycle tracks. There were twice as many men as women observed (65% men, 32% women, 3% other/unsure) with marked variability within cities. About four in five (78%) people cycling were adults (18-64 years), and 74% of people cycling were perceived to be white.

Conclusion

We share Pedal Poll/Sondo Vélo methods and data to provide an example to be used for active transportation counting in other contexts and countries, and to inform programming and policy to promote cycling for diverse populations.

