SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Uchida K, Ueda Y, Nakamura J, Murata S, Endo T, Otani K, Ono R. J. Transp. Health 2023; 30: e101609.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jth.2023.101609

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Introduction
Cars are essential for the mobility of older adults in rural areas, and driving a car is likely to contribute to the maintenance of a socially active lifestyle. The purpose of this study was to investigate the effect of car use on the onset of social frailty among older adults in rural areas and verify whether the effect differed with the level of locomotive function.
Methods
This longitudinal study included 1160 older adults in rural areas. The onset of social frailty was defined as giving two or more negative responses to the five questions asked during the follow-up assessment and no social frailty at baseline. Car use was assessed by determining whether participants drove a car at least once a week. Locomotive function was measured using the Geriatric Locomotive Function Scale-25; a total score of ≥7 was defined as a low locomotive function. Logistic regression analysis was used to investigate the effect of car use on the onset of social frailty. Furthermore, subgroup analysis by locomotive function was also performed.
Results
In the follow-up assessment, 11.1% of older adults developed social frailty after 1 year. Participants who drove a car had lower odds of onset of social frailty (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.30-0.83). Subgroup analysis showed the same relationship only among those with a low locomotive function (aOR = 0.49, 95% CI, 0.31-0.91).
Conclusion
The findings of this study may helpful for policy-makers to discuss transportation among older adults in a rural area from the point of preventing social frailty.


Language: en

Keywords

Car; Mobility; Older adults; Rural area; Social frailty; Transportation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print