Abstract

OBJECTIVE

To better understand the roadway needs of unincorporated Los Angeles County (LAC), the present study examined public support for and potential barriers to implementing Vision Zero (VZ) in the region.

Methods

An 18-question survey on traffic safety and VZ planning was administered to 736 participants recruited at community meetings and events held in unincorporated LAC.

Results

The survey response rate was 92% among those who were approached. The average age of the participants was 49 years, with more than two-thirds (69%; n = 506) identifying as female, 58% as Hispanic/Latino, 19% as White, 7% as Black, and 7% as Asian. The top three reported traffic safety concerns were: (1) speeding (85%), (2) people ignoring traffic laws while driving (63%), and (3) distracted driving (61%). Almost three-quarters (74%) believed people who needed traffic safety education the most are those who drive regularly, as compared to those who walk, bike, or ride a motorcycle. Most participants (92%) reported they would support efforts to implement VZ street projects, with 87% willing to increase their commute time (one-way).

Conclusions

Study findings on traffic safety attitudes and behaviors among residents of unincorporated LAC who attended a community meeting provided insights into ways in which the County of Los Angeles can more efficiently plan and implement VZ street projects.

Practical applications

Public support and trade-offs in commute time by residents are often required to make VZ implementation a success. Local jurisdictions should be mindful of these government-public support dynamics and invest in community engagement to better prepare residents of unincorporated/rural areas for these VZ street projects and related roadway interventions.

