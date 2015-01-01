Abstract

Introduction

Encouraging older adults to active travel can lead to improved health outcomes in this population. Behavioural science theories, models, and frameworks can help us to understand the determinants of older adult active travel and to identify appropriate support strategies. This review paper uses behavioural science to: (i) understand the types of behavioural determinants being measured in the literature, (ii) identify the types of behavioural determinants found to significantly impact older adult active travel, (iii) map the most relevant behaviour change intervention strategies, and (iv) appraise current intervention strategies.

Methods

We conducted a scoping review of the literature and a strategic behavioural analysis to address our research objectives. Studies were identified from PsychInfo, Web of Science, Scopus, AgeLine using search terms related active travel and older adults. Included studies had to evaluate determinants of older adult active travel or describe an intervention influencing older adult active travel. Two reviewers screened the studies for inclusion and completed the data extraction. A strategic behavioural analysis was conducted.

Results

A total of 102 papers met the inclusion criteria. The most commonly measured determinants of older adult active travel were in the "environmental context and resource" domain. A wide range of determinants were found to significantly impact older adult active travel, especially in the domains of "environmental context and resource", "social influences and social-professional role", "emotions", "beliefs about capabilities" and "beliefs about consequences". A wide range of intervention strategies may be relevant to support older adult active travel, especially those related to social support, prompts and cues, and restructuring the built environment.

Conclusions

Behavioural science offers an important lens to understand the determinants of older adult active travel and to plan evidence-based interventions. This paper contributes to the literature by reviewing the older adult active travel literature using a strategic behavioural analysis.

