|
Citation
|
Yasami M, Zhu H, Dewan M. Sex Res. Social Policy 2023; 20(3): 1203-1219.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, National Sexuality Resource Center)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Thai gay men and transgender women (GM&TGW) sex workers are more likely to suffer from economic harm since the sex tourism industry in Thailand has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. They also are more likely to experience poverty and mental health issues subsequent to the pandemic as minority groups in conservative Thai society. While their highly problematic social and economic situation would predict a wide range of psychological issues, little is known about their mental health. Hence, this study examined the prevalence and symptom severity of psychological distress among the group as well as the associations between suicidal ideation, poverty, and psychological distress.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Gay men; Poverty; Psychological distress; Sex workers; Suicidal ideation; Transgender women; Travel restrictions