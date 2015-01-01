Abstract

There has been an observable increase in critical discussions in the society around domestic violence and movements by people to bring about substantive changes in the societal approach in viewing and solving the issues and to mobilise political forces around them. (Anderson, Kristin L., 1997) The review paper attempts to analyze the different takes on domestic violence based on previous actions and review existing ideas about domestic violence and related crimes as a product of social discourse with an influence of patriarchy. Criminology as a social science has a biased perspective on its take on domestic violence. It has mostly neglected to understand the importance of violence in the lives of victims of abuse of both genders. (Sylvia Walby et al., 2014) The feminist criminology was established to introduce issues of female victimization into criminological discussion because of the gendered approach of the mainstream criminology field. (Mawby and Walklate,1994) Prevalence of domestic violence in the country has increased in terms of both number as well as in terms of the severity of the abuse, during the covid-19 pandemic which had put members of families that are at risk in closer proximity. (Anuradha Kapoor, 2021) With all of this in mind, there comes to existence an urgent need to talk about the patriarchal stigma that exists in our society while approaching cases of domestic violence and adopt a more critical and gender sensitive approach in dealing with them.

