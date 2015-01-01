Abstract

Hate crime is an extreme form of prejudice against race, religion, caste, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity. No mental health professionals are specially assigned for hate crime victims neither is any law standing and speaking for the victims of hate crime in India. This framework is essential to understand the nature of the contemporary crisis of mob violence, lynching and vigilantism in India. The aim of the study is to spread awareness about hate crime and highlight outcomes through a quantitative study of the mental health of victims using Mental Health Inventory -38 for evaluating overall emotional functioning through a comparative study on victims of hate crime and crime in India. N= 80 participants, 20 to 30 years drawn from data of mental hospitals, police records, NGOs and general public. There would be no significant difference between hate crime victims and crime victims for mental health. Analysis of data will increase awareness of the impact of hate crime and the information can be used for further studies for law enforcement in India in order to address hate crime. This study does not attempt to explain fully the nature of hate crime in India. Its aim is to provide reflection on the need for mental health professionals needed for hate crime victims and crime victims.

