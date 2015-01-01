Abstract

The aim of this study is to understand post traumatic growth among individuals who have experienced bullying during their childhood. This is a qualitative study with a sample size of 6 participants. A semi structured interview was developed for understanding the research question. The data is collected in video call format, through zoom and further transcribed for analysis purposes. Thematic analysis has been used to analyse the data. The results have been discussed with themes described Post Traumatic Growth Theory. The findings of the study suggest that participants show PTG in at least one of the five dimensions explained by PTG theory.

