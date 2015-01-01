Abstract

The purpose of the research presented was to find out the depression and stress of the students studying in the College of Arts and Commerce. Students from 40 arts and 40 commerce colleges were selected to suit the purpose. The depression scale is developed by Beck and Stress scale is developed by Da costa Leite and Israel (2011). Statistical analysis t- test and Carl Pearson 'r' The data were analyzed by correlation. The results show that there is no significant difference in depression between arts and commerce college students. (t - 0.71) and there is a significant difference in stress among arts and Commerce College students. (t -2.64) There is no significant correlation between depression and stress. (r - 0.118)

Language: en