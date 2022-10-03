Abstract

Aggression in intimate connections is a proceeding with factor for separations, actual attack, hijacking, assault and even homicide. It is likewise connected with change troubles including peer dismissal, discouragement and maladaptive character highlights. Other than affecting one's heartfelt connections' fulfilment, hostility straightforwardly or by implication additionally impacts one's fulfilment with life level as it meddles with each huge part of life. This investigation is done with an objective to evaluate the association amidst Aggression, Romantic Relationship Satisfaction and Life Satisfaction particularly among males and females. 202 participants (n = 202) who fell under the age of 18-25 years (young adults) and were involved in a romantic relationship with significant other were taken into consideration which were further segregated as 102 males (n = 102) and 100 females (n = 100). The sample was drawn using random sampling technique. Men and Women had no significant differences with respect to Aggression, Romantic Relationship Satisfaction and Life Satisfaction. Aggression was found to be negatively correlated with Romantic Relationship Satisfaction and Life Satisfaction. A positive correlation was found between Romantic Relationship Satisfaction and Life Satisfaction. Existing hypotheses are utilized to clarify the outcomes. Suggestions for clinical work and future exploration are likewise examined.

