Abstract

India reports the third-highest online bullying rate among the global cyber bullying list. Cyber bullying is an aggressive, intentional act carried out by a group or individual, using electronic forms of contact, repeatedly and overtime against a victim who cannot easily defend him or her-self. Depression is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think and how you act. Depression causes feelings of sadness and/or a loss of interest in activities once enjoyed. According to Fredrickson and Losada, "flourishing is living within an optimal range of human functioning, one that connotes goodness, generatively, growth, and resilience." Self-efficacy is the belief in one's capabilities to organize and execute the courses of action required to manage prospective situations. Among 50% of the Indian population is adolescents, in that 77% of them were affected by any form of cyber bullying. This study investigates the relationship between cyber bullying, depression and the coping self-efficacy and psychological flourishing among students. The study is carried with 100 students with age range of 18-21 years. The standardized tools will be used for the study. Based on the research objectives, statistical techniques will be used. The result, Discussion, and Conclusion will be included in the full paper.

