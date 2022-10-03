Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim is to study the prevalence of depression among teenage population on emotional quality of life. Study setting: Study is planned to be conducted at school premises, at convenient time of participants, with consent of school in charge at Rani seethai achi higher secondary school, Annamalai Nagar, Chidambaram, Tamilnadu, India. Study design: Descriptive study Methodology: Based on selection criteria, 198 participants were selected for this study. An informed oral consent was obtained from each participants after detailed explanation about this study.15 participants were included in this study per day. They were asked to fill the questionnaire form (Patient Health Questionnaire -9). By using this form depression is analysed in the age group of 13-14yrs of teenage population. The study was undertaken for a period of one month, data's were collected and statistically analysed. Outcome measure: Patient Health Questionnaire -9: To assess the prevalence of depression among teenage population.



CONCLUSION: Concluded that 153 students were found to have mild to severe depression emotional quality of life.

