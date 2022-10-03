Abstract

The study aimed at finding the relationship between perceived social support, self-esteem and aggression and its effect among adolescents on gender differences and socio-economic status. A sample of 243 adolescents consisting of 116 males and 127 females between the age group of 11 to 17 years 11 months was taken for the study. Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support (MSPSS), Rosenberg Self Esteem Scale (RSES) and Buss and Perry Aggression Questionnaire were used to measure the variables in the study. Spearman correlation, Mann-Whitney U test, Kruskal Wallis test and Regression analysis were used for the statistical analysis of the data. The results of the present study showed that perceived social support (significant others (r =.26), Family (r =.33) and friends (r =.19)) was positively significant to self-esteem and was negatively related to aggression (r = -0.05). Males tend to have higher scores in aggression compared to females and no effect of gender on self-esteem and social support. Also, there was no significant difference of socio-economic status was found on social support, self-esteem and aggression. The present research findings can encourage family support system more to enhance self-esteem of adolescents and also offers the development of comprehensive home and community-based services and support.

Language: en