Mishra S, Tara DD. Int. J. Indian Psychol. 2022; 10(3).

10.25215/1003.113

The purpose of this study was to assess if any relationship exists between religiosity and aggression among Indian adults. The study was based on the population of India. A quantitative approach was used to conduct this study. The study had 128 participants ranging in age from 20 to 45 years old. No such link was discovered, according to the findings. These findings were in direct opposition to previous findings. The religious orientation and temperament of individuals may be the source of this inconsistency. Given the fact that religion has the ability to "recode" or change how people think about certain aspects of life, and the role it plays in peoples live.


Aggression; Religion; Religious behaviour; Religious discrimination; Violence

