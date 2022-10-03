Abstract

India accounts for a large percentage of the global suicide burden; and Suicidal Ideation (SI) remains the most prevalent suicidality in the country. Given that SI precedes any suicidal plan, intent or attempt, there is a need for a greater understanding of SI to develop effective prevention strategies and policies. The aim of this paper is to examine the patterns and prevalence of SI in India, and present an overview of the research findings till date. An academic database 'PubMed' was comprehensively searched and 68 relevant studies were obtained. They were further categorized into 4 groups: population-based prevalence studies; SI in specific groups; psychological correlates of SI; and suicide prevention/intervention studies. Prevalence studies showed high prevalence of SI among adolescents (18-25 years old), females and those residing in urban areas. High prevalence of SI was noted in certain specific groups compared to the general population. Correlates of several psychosocial factors with SI are discussed in the paper. Despite limited number of intervention-based studies from India, efficacy of specific interventions, rehab services, and helplines are explored. Limitations in various studies are identified and a direction for future research is suggested. This paper strengthens our understanding of SI in India and marks the relevance of different SI patterns in the country. It highlights the need for a systematic suicide prevention strategy, which combines multiple sectors at a national level.

