Abstract

Suicide continues to be a significant health concern despite numerous initiatives to identify and prevent it. The most vulnerable group is the youngsters, and the number of suicides has amplified because of various mental health issues. The early identification and intervention can prevent suicidal behaviors and lead to enhanced adulthood. The researcher formulated a self-efficacy and life satisfaction enhancement program (SLEP) for adolescents with suicidality in the urban islands of Kochi city, Kerala. The newly designed program is based on the perceived self-efficacy theory of Albert Bandura and Broaden and build theory of positive emotions by Barbara Fredrickson. The feasibility study conducted with eight adolescents with suicidality and low self-efficacy and life satisfaction. The pilot study results reveal that there is a considerable difference between the participants' pre-test and post-test scores, that the intervention program was efficacious in enhancing self-efficacy and life satisfaction of adolescents with suicidality.

Language: en