Abstract

The study aims to understand and form an association between Narcissism and aggression as personality traits and to find the common personality traits among narcissistic and aggressive individuals. The study was conducted on 100 participants, with 51 male and 49 female subjects. They were given a set of questionnaires, each measuring Narcissism, Aggression and different personality traits. After scoring the Person, correlation suggested that different personality traits were commonly correlated between individuals with narcissistic and aggressive characteristics. The research also finds an association between various factors that are measured in the subscales of the narcissism and aggression questionnaires.

Language: en