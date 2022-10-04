Abstract

This paper has attempted to understand the mind of a juvenile delinquent. It has traced and analysed the extensive research conducted by psychologists and psychiatrists in this regard. It has also targeted the reasons that lead a child to have a criminal bent of mind in great depth. Prevention, as well as rehabilitation, are important course corrections that should be attempted on such children. Bringing them into the social fabric is the aim of every stakeholder, be it the state (government), judiciary, psychologists, psychiatrists and even parents. Even though parents may be the main cause of children turning towards crime, a serious attempt has to be made in counselling them such that one can help the juvenile delinquent. The paper concludes on an optimistic note that, these children can be reformed and would be included in the mainstream society.

