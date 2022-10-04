Abstract

There are a lot of researches on impact of abusive leadership on employees' productivity. Abusive leadership is impacting employees' productivity negatively. There are studies showing it. This research is an addition to the literature in same field. This research is aimed to study that abusive leadership impact employees' productivity negatively. Data was collected using social platforms, such as WhatsApp. Total number of participants was (n) 51. Further the impact was checked on three different factors such as age, gender and qualification. On the basis of age, we divided data into three groups (18-24), (25-34), (34-59). In results findings shows that the impact of abusive leadership is negative for first two groups, but there is no impact on third group. On the bases of our data, we divided the data into two genders male and female.



FINDINGS show significant negative impact of abusive leadership on both genders. On the basis of age, we again divided the data into three groups, School pass outs, undergraduates and postgraduates. The research founds out significant negative impact of abusive leadership on all the qualification groups. Our hypothesis "Abusive leadership impacts employees' productivity negatively" Is proved.

Language: en