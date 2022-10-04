Abstract

Postpartum period is a challenging period characterized by overwhelming modifications in biology, physical, social, and emotion. Pregnant women and their families have many postpartum ambitions that are coloured by a little baby's joyful arrival. Unfortunately, during the postpartum period, women may be prone to a multitude of psychiatric disorders like postpartum blues, depression, and psychosis. According to the National Mental Health Survey (2015-2016), 1 in every 20 people in India suffer from depression of which women in their child-bearing age are most prone to it, commonly manifesting as postpartum depression. The voices of these women suffering from postpartum depression are oftentimes silent. Stigma around the idea of mental health and utter lack of awareness are two of the most significant factors behind the silence. The aim of the paper is to understand, factors responsible for postpartum depression- hormonal changes vs family settings role of a man during postpartum healthcare facilities and government policies available

Language: en