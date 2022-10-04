Abstract

This article define and explores the nature and correlations of the Non-Suicidal self-injury and Pain offset relief. This survey-based study trying to find the find more data revolving around the statement that non-Suicidal self-injury leads to pain offset relief. For last few decades NSSI has been an area of significance a lot of researchers have been weighing in. Under DSM-5, NSSI is included in as the subject needed to be explored more. There has been a lot of short and longitudinal studies but it still remains a complex issue and studies show conflict over it. The data collected from 130 participants where questions are based on NSSI and pain offset relief, this study tries to find and understand if there is any significant difference for NSSI and pain offset relief in terms of males and females approach to it as well as correlation between these two.

Language: en