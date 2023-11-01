|
Sangole OM. Int. J. Indian Psychol. 2023; 11(1).
(Copyright © 2023, The International Journal of Indian Psychȯlogy, Publisher Red'Shine Publications)
Abstract
The present study was aimed to investigate the reasons why teenagers and college going students consider using substance abuse as cool. A sample of 40 students from Pune University ranging from the age of 17 to 21 years was collected through individual interviews and verbal consent was taken from the students. The sample was collected using snowball sampling and accidental sampling. The interview was conducted in small batches of 10 per day. A comprehensive data about the regularity and pattern of substance abuse was collected. The students were labelled as habitual- using once a day, casual- using once a week and experimental- using once a month or less. Data was collected among three categories- smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol and other drugs.
Abuse; Teenage and College Culture