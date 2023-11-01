Abstract

This study investigated the influence of cyber bullying and victimization on the self- esteem of undergraduate students and aims to understand the relationship between adolescent self-esteem, cyber bulling and cyber victimization and significance difference based on demographic data such as place of living, place of birth and having online friends. Its objective is to provide additional data and understanding of the influence of cyber bullying on various variables affecting undergraduate female students. The survey sample consisted of 77 young female adolescents. The data were collected using the Revised Cyber Bullying Inventory, which evaluates the frequency and media used to perpetrate cyber bullying, and the Rosenberg self-esteem scale, which evaluates the aspects of self-esteem in young female adolescents. Survey method was used to collect the data. Karl Pearson's product moment correlation and independent sample t-test were applied to analyze the collected data. The findings revealed that there is a no significant relationship between self-esteem, cyber bulling and cyber victimization. Female adolescents from rural area have significant difference when compared with urban areas female adolescents in cyber victimization and then who have more online friends on cyber victimized compared with less number of online friends.

