Abstract

The current study was designed to determine the relationship between Occupational Stress and Job Satisfaction among Railway Loco Pilots with particular reference to Age and Experience. To assess Occupational Stress, the OSI (Occupational Stress Index) questionnaire developed by Dr. A.K. Srivastava and Dr. A.P Singh was used while to assess the Job Satisfaction "Job Satisfaction Questionnaire" (JSQ-OH) by Hardeo Ojha was used. The sample for the study was gathered by the Random Sampling method. A sample of 500 Loco Pilots was selected from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). The collected data were analyzed statistically by using mean, SD, and correlation techniques. The results of this analysis show that Occupational Stress and Job Satisfaction are significantly correlated. Regarding variable, Age and Experience it is established by the study that while age levels are not a determining factor of Job Satisfaction of the Loco Pilots, experience levels play a significant role in the determination of their Job Satisfaction.

