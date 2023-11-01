|
Citation
|
Kapur S, Tina, Raje D. Int. J. Indian Psychol. 2023; 11(1).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, The International Journal of Indian Psychȯlogy, Publisher Red'Shine Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Being involved in any romantic relationship is an emotional upheaval at any point in life but for young adults, their feelings are considered comparatively more difficult to manage due to hormonal and bodily changes triggered by the brain at this age. Romantic relationships might lead to unhealthy feelings like detaching themselves from work, people and daily life activities. It may also result in loneliness, insecurity etc. which may in turn lead to jealousy. The feeling of jealousy begins with passionate love which involves the cognitive, behavioral and emotional components. Jealousy may also lead an individual towards negative behavior moving towards psychopathology in future.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Jealousy; Romantic relationship; Young Adults